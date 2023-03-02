Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 8,648 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 247.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.7% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $362.54 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $596.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.