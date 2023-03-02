Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $11.62 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PDD were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC raised their price target on PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

PDD Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of PDD opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

PDD Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.