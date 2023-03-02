Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $15.96 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.19% of MarketAxess worth $15,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $347.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.62 and a 200-day moving average of $280.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $389.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

