Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.95 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Mosaic worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 171.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 99,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 62,985 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 77,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

MOS stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

