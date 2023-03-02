Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

