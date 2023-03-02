CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 205.4% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.90 ($4.15) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CaixaBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.83) to €3.70 ($3.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.25 ($4.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.73) to €4.35 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Price Performance

CAIXY stock remained flat at $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,186. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.