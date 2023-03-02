California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Issues Earnings Results

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13, RTT News reports. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CWT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,387,000. Amundi grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after buying an additional 292,111 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after buying an additional 126,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 124,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

