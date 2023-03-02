Camping World Holdings, Inc. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
Camping World has increased its dividend payment by an average of 98.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 83.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.6%.
Camping World Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. Camping World has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.61.
Institutional Trading of Camping World
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camping World (CWH)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.