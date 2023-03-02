Camping World Holdings, Inc. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend payment by an average of 98.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 83.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.6%.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. Camping World has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.