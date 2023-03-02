Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,575 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.44% of Canada Goose worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 158.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 839,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,797,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Down 0.5 %

Canada Goose stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. 153,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,751. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canada Goose Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.