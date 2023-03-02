Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $154.65

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$154.65 and traded as high as C$172.25. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$169.37, with a volume of 221,342 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$164.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$196.00 price target (up previously from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$203.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$158.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

