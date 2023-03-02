Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $1.57

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.18. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 6,347,116 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.
Cano Health Trading Down 17.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $637.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
