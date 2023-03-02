Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.49). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SI-BONE’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $690.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.95. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $23.06.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $26,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,396.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,159.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $580,520. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 53.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 501,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 50,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 995,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.