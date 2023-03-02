Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys 3,999 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $313.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

