Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,816,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3 %

PEP opened at $171.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

