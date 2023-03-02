Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $997,000 Holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRZN. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 622.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 573,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 493,897 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,418,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 334,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter worth $3,126,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the third quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZN opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Company Profile

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

