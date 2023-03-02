Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $1.25 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

