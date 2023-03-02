Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

