Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,710,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 3.19% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

