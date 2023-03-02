Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 97,047 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,789 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.