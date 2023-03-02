Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,657 shares of company stock worth $5,721,028. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

