Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 32,045 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after acquiring an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $105.38 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.