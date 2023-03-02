Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 56,219 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $99.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

