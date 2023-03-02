Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

