Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

In other news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

