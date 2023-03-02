Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 15,627 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,627 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.23% of iRobot worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iRobot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in iRobot by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
iRobot Trading Up 3.1 %
iRobot stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $69.55.
About iRobot
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
