Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 15,627 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,627 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.23% of iRobot worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iRobot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in iRobot by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Trading Up 3.1 %

iRobot stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

About iRobot

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

