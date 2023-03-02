Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $16.44 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OVV opened at C$61.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$48.94 and a 52-week high of C$79.28. The company has a market cap of C$15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

