Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Capital Power stock opened at C$41.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a one year low of C$38.39 and a one year high of C$51.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CSFB decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.85.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

