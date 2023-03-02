Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE:CPX traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$42.08. 420,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,172. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$38.39 and a 1-year high of C$51.90.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

