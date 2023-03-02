Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.40

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.40 and traded as high as $14.75. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 76,175 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPLP. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $286.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

