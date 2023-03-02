Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Capral’s previous final dividend of $0.45.

Capral Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.08.

Capral Company Profile

Capral Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers architectural and building solution, including framing systems, windows, doors, thermal breaks, curtain walls, sunshades and louvres, showers, wardrobes, security windows and doors, home improvement systems, and hardware and safety products for commercial, architectural, residential, cladding, drain solution, trickle vent, bushfire, home renovation, solar rail, facade solution, and cyclonic solution applications.

