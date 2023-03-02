Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Update

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Carbon Streaming Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS OFSTF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 17,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,565. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of -60.18. Carbon Streaming has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OFSTF. Raymond James cut Carbon Streaming from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carbon Streaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

