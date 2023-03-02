Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.15 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion and $21.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,645.10 or 0.07009458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00028197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025171 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,538,184,454 coins and its circulating supply is 34,670,954,495 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

