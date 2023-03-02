Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 186,392 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,609 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.