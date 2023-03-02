Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Cardlytics Stock Down 13.3 %
Shares of CDLX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 1,202,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Trading of Cardlytics
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.