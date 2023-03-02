Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 1,202,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Cardlytics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Cardlytics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.