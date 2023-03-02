CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARG. Raymond James raised their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -64.79, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CarGurus by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 498.4% in the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59,746 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

