Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

Shares of CZMWY traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.23. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.67. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $99.29 and a 12 month high of $171.10.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

Further Reading

