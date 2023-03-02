CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $34,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.95. 470,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $107.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

