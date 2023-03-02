Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 704,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,709,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.10) to GBX 1,219 ($14.71) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 449,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 167,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

