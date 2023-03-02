Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

