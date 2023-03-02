Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,768 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 441,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 34,526 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,249 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

