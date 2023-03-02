Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $113.30.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
