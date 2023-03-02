Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,658,000 after buying an additional 919,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 52,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $354,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.27 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.

