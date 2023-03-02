Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 2.7 %

NFLX stock opened at $313.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

