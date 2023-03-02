Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDN stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.