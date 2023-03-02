Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $337.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

