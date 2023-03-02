Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $613,000 in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.39% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSMD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,501 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $62.82.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

