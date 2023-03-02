Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 583 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance
Shares of FIS stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $106.65.
Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.66%.
Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services
In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.
Fidelity National Information Services Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.
