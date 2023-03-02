Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 637 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

