Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NVS opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.