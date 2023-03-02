Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 187.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

COF opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.